NTPC, BHEL ink pact for environment friendly power plant in Chhattisgarh

State-owned power producer NTPC on July 24 said it has signed a pact with BHEL to set up an 800 MW technology demonstration plant (TDP) at its power plant in Chhattisgarh.

The TDP will be set up through a joint venture (JV) company, NTPC said.

"NTPC signs MoU with BHEL to set up world's most efficient and environmental friendly coal-fired power plant India's largest power generator NTPC Ltd and power equipment behemoth BHEL signed the MoU for forming a JV company, to set up a 800 MW technology demonstration plant (TDP) at NTPC's existing power plant in Sipat, Chhattisgarh," NTPC said in a statement.

The demonstration plant shall be based on the advanced ultra super critical (AUSC) technology which marks a significant improvement in operational parameters over contemporary super-critical technology, it said.

NTPC said the plant shall be the most efficient power plant in the world, once it becomes operational, resulting in reduction of carbon dioxide emission by about 20 percent as compared to the conventional sub-critical technology.

"The fructification of the technology demonstration full scale plant shall be a firm testimonial to the country's climate commitment as it is a voluntary initiative. It will also support fulfilment of the NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) committed by India as part of the Paris Climate Agreement," NTPC said.

Further, there will be many intangible benefits in terms of large number of spin-off technologies being developed, development of a large cadre of technologists, building confidence in home-grown technologies etc.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd and Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL were among those present during signing of the MoU.