App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC, BHEL ink pact for environment friendly power plant in Chhattisgarh

NTPC said the plant shall be the most efficient power plant in the world, once it becomes operational, resulting in reduction of carbon dioxide emission by about 20% as compared to the conventional sub-critical technology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

State-owned power producer NTPC on July 24 said it has signed a pact with BHEL to set up an 800 MW technology demonstration plant (TDP) at its power plant in Chhattisgarh.

The TDP will be set up through a joint venture (JV) company, NTPC said.

"NTPC signs MoU with BHEL to set up world's most efficient and environmental friendly coal-fired power plant India's largest power generator NTPC Ltd and power equipment behemoth BHEL signed the MoU for forming a JV company, to set up a 800 MW technology demonstration plant (TDP) at NTPC's existing power plant in Sipat, Chhattisgarh," NTPC said in a statement.

Close

The demonstration plant shall be based on the advanced ultra super critical (AUSC) technology which marks a significant improvement in operational parameters over contemporary super-critical technology, it said.

related news

NTPC said the plant shall be the most efficient power plant in the world, once it becomes operational, resulting in reduction of carbon dioxide emission by about 20 percent as compared to the conventional sub-critical technology.

"The fructification of the technology demonstration full scale plant shall be a firm testimonial to the country's climate commitment as it is a voluntary initiative. It will also support fulfilment of the NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) committed by India as part of the Paris Climate Agreement," NTPC said.

Further, there will be many intangible benefits in terms of large number of spin-off technologies being developed, development of a large cadre of technologists, building confidence in home-grown technologies etc.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd and Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL were among those present during signing of the MoU.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #BHEL #environment #India #NTPC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.