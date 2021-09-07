MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NTH to venture in nano-technology through cosmetics, electronic consumer items and digital appliances

NTH Director General Dr P Kanjilal said that presently, nearly 25,000 samples are being received for quality assurance by NTH laboratories annually of which around 60 percent are from government agencies.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 06:19 PM IST
Close-up needle of white industrial sewing machine. (Representative image. Source: ShutterStock)

Close-up needle of white industrial sewing machine. (Representative image. Source: ShutterStock)

The National Test House (NTH), the state-run industrial testing laboratory, is planning to venture into nano-technology through products like cosmetics, electronic consumer items and digital appliances for homes, it announced on September 7.

NTH plans to develop a Nano material testing laboratory which will help in assessment of the risks associated with such products, a press release issued by the government said.

"The NTH is expanding its testing services for packaged drinking water, e- vehicle battery testing services, and LED lamps testing services and testing of solar panels, supporting a large number of Government of India programmes," it added.

The testing agency is also supporting the MSME industry and sellers on GEM portal to provide quality, inspected material to the procuring agencies, be it a small item like a pen or a scientific item like a transformer.

NTH Director General Dr P Kanjilal said that presently, nearly 25,000 samples are being received for quality assurance by NTH laboratories annually of which around 60 percent are from government agencies, around 20-25 percent from private agencies and 15-25 percent from individuals.

Close

Related stories

NTH said that it will also provide scholarships to meritorious students of Engineering and M.Sc.

"In this regard, an amount of Rs 25,000 per annum per student for undertaking research in the field of Nano Technology, electrical short-circuit technology, food safety, civil engineering vibrations study of bridges and buildings will be given scholarship," it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Consumer Affairs #India News #nano technology #National Test House (NTH)
first published: Sep 7, 2021 06:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.