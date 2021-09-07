NTH to venture in nano-technology through cosmetics, electronic consumer items and digital appliances

Close-up needle of white industrial sewing machine. (Representative image. Source: ShutterStock)

The National Test House (NTH), the state-run industrial testing laboratory, is planning to venture into nano-technology through products like cosmetics, electronic consumer items and digital appliances for homes, it announced on September 7.

NTH plans to develop a Nano material testing laboratory which will help in assessment of the risks associated with such products, a press release issued by the government said.

"The NTH is expanding its testing services for packaged drinking water, e- vehicle battery testing services, and LED lamps testing services and testing of solar panels, supporting a large number of Government of India programmes," it added.

The testing agency is also supporting the MSME industry and sellers on GEM portal to provide quality, inspected material to the procuring agencies, be it a small item like a pen or a scientific item like a transformer.

NTH Director General Dr P Kanjilal said that presently, nearly 25,000 samples are being received for quality assurance by NTH laboratories annually of which around 60 percent are from government agencies, around 20-25 percent from private agencies and 15-25 percent from individuals.

NTH said that it will also provide scholarships to meritorious students of Engineering and M.Sc.

"In this regard, an amount of Rs 25,000 per annum per student for undertaking research in the field of Nano Technology, electrical short-circuit technology, food safety, civil engineering vibrations study of bridges and buildings will be given scholarship," it said.