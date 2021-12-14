NTAGI, NEGVAC considering scientific evidence related to need, justification of COVID-19 booster doses: Centre tells Delhi HC

File image of ZyCov-D vaccine (Source: Twitter)

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the national Technical Advisory group of innunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the need justification of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In an affidavit filed by Central government Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, the government informed the Delhi High Court that NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the need and juatification of bosster doses.

Centre apprised the court that the NTAGI and NEGVAC are two expert bodies working in tandem to guide the national COVID-19 vaccination program.

NTAGI examines the technical aspects like usage of different varieties of COVID-19 vaccines, the interval between vaccine doses, contraindictions,etc., and recommends the same to NEGVAC. NEGVAC in turn turn provides overall guidance and recommendations on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.