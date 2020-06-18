App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTA warns against fake notice on postponement of NEET UG 2020

As per the latest revised schedule, the NEET UG 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 26

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 17 issued a notice alerting students against a fake public notice regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The agency said it has taken the matter seriously in what is being seen as an attempt to misguide candidates, parents and the general public by means of a fake notice.

"All candidates, parents and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. The public is being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website www.nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in," the NTA clarified.

As per reports, a notice dated June 15, with the subject line 'Postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) July-2020', has been doing the rounds on social media and other platforms. Following this, the testing agency has come out with a clarification to alert aspirants and dismiss all rumours.

NTA said it is investigating the source of the fake notice and that stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elements.

As per the latest revised schedule, the NEET UG 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 26. The exam, which was earlier to be held on May 3, had been postponed by NTA in light of the situation that arose due to the OCVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed.

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical institutions across India.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #education #India #National Testing Agency #neet ug 2020

