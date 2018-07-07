App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to conduct mock trading session in currency derivatives on July 14

A mock trading (contingency) session in the currency derivatives segment would be conducted on July 14, the exchange said in a circular.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Stock Exchange will conduct a mock trading session for currency derivatives on July 14 ahead of implementing the self trade prevention check.

A mock trading (contingency) session in the currency derivatives segment would be conducted on July 14, the exchange said in a circular.

The bourse said the announcement is in continuation of its circular issued on June 15 regarding self trade prevention check, which is to be implemented on July 16.

In a separate circular, NSE said it would conduct mock trading session in futures and options on July 14.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 10:45 am

