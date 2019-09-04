App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to conduct mock trading in various segments on September 7

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 7.

The mock trading (contingency) has been scheduled for capital market segment, securities lending and borrowing market, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and futures and options segments, NSE said in separate circulars on September 3.

Normal working hours for capital market segment and futures and options will be between 1015 hours and 1530 hours.

Close

For the securities lending and borrowing market, timing for continuous trading will be from 1015 hours to 1215 hours.

related news

The normal session for currency derivatives is scheduled to open at 1000 hours, while commodity derivatives will open at 1100 hours; and will close at 1530 hours for both the segments.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #India #Market Edge #NSE

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.