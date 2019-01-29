App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

NSDC inks pact with Renault-Nissan Alliance to upskill workforce

The Alliance will provide support through on-site labs, training, mentorship, internship and/or participation of expert domains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

Renault-Nissan Alliance India has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train its workforce in the Alliance plant in Chennai for future technologies. "Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies," a release said.

According to the statement, Renault-Nissan Alliance will customise an engagement and skilling action plan along with NSDC's network for programme design, development and employment sustainability from the demand side.

The Alliance will provide support through on-site labs, training, mentorship, internship and/or participation of expert domains. It will also lead and conduct seminars, workshops, and technical task forces, among others, to identify and propagate industry-relevant technology, knowledge and skill to support the National Skill Development Mission.

The first year of partnership aims to get 10 per cent of employees trained to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of Renault-Nissan Alliance in India, the release said.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Business #India #National Skill Development Mission #Renault-Nissan Alliance

