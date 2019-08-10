App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSA reaches out to people in Anantnag, interacts with cattle traders, locals

According to officials, the NSA stopped at a cattle market set up in Anantnag-- a hotbed of terrorist activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Continuing his outreach programme, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on August 10 visited Anantnag in south Kashmir and interacted with cattle traders and locals ahead of Eid.

Camping here since August 6, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Doval had on Friday toured the sensitive downtown Srinagar and interacted with locals and security personnel.

According to officials, the NSA stopped at a cattle market set up in Anantnag-- a hotbed of terrorist activities.

Close

In a video circulated on social media, Doval can be heard enquiring about the price, weight and diet of the cattle--mostly sheep on sale at the market.

related news

A young trader, after informing Doval that he brought his cattle from Drass area of Kargil, asks him: "Do you know where Drass is?".

Before Doval can reply, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag Khalid Janagir tells the trader that the man he is talking to is the NSA. A smiling Doval pats the man, shakes his hand and leaves.

On Friday, the NSA, accompanied by his aides and senior police officers, visited the Eidgah locality and stopped at various places to interact with locals.

He later talked to police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and thanked them for their wonderful work in maintaining law and order.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSA was seen eating food with locals on a footpath with shuttered shops in the background.

He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #NSA

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.