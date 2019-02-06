App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSA invoked against three men accused of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh

The trio, identified as Shakeel, Nadeem and Azam, were sent to jail by a local court on February 5.

Authorities have slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three men accused of killing a cow at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on February 6.

"Acting on a tip-off that a few persons were allegedly involved in the illegal act of slaughtering a cow, police raided a place at Kharkali village on February 1 and seized a large knife and beef from the spot," Moghat police station in-charge, Mohan Singore said.

However, the accused fled from the spot during the police action, he said.

The police arrested them on February 2 from their different hideouts in Khandwa city and district collector, Vishesh Garhpale, slapped the provisions of the NSA against them, Singore said.

"On Monday, they were produced before a local court, which sentenced them to jail under the NSA and other relevant sections of the IPC," he added.

According to police, Nadeem was earlier also involved in slaughtering of cows and was wanted in the case.
