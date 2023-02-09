 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions in Moscow and agreed to continue working towards implementing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Indian embassy in Moscow said the discussions were focused on bilateral and regional issues, but it did not elaborate on the issues.

"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the embassy tweeted.

Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.