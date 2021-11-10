MARKET NEWS

NSA Ajit Doval chairs key regional dialogue on Afghanistan

Chairing the meet, Ajit Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

PTI
November 10, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval

The recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region, NSA Ajit Doval said on Wednesday at an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India on the Afghan crisis.

Chairing the meet, Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country," Doval said.

"These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he said.

The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive. "This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said.

"This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he added.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Ajit Doval #Current Affairs #India #NSA
first published: Nov 10, 2021 11:01 am

