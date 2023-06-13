NSA Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand, has become an international treasure: US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo/ANI)

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on June 13 was all praises for the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, calling him an "international treasure."

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Garcetti said, "Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand, who now has become not only a national treasure but an international treasure. He had the same vision to come together and say what can we do to change the course of this century."

The US envoy also expressed admiration for the strong foundation between the United States and India.

"When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians," Garcetti said at the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) meet in Delhi.

Further, lauding India's advancements in digital payments and financial technology, the US Ambassador said, "When I look at digital payments and financial technology that India has, we have rocked the world. A 'tea wala' in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the government on her phone, 100 per cent of each one of those rupees."

He said he recently had dinner with a group of multi-faith leaders in India, one of them said "We hear all these talks about 4G, 5G and 6G, but here in India we have something more powerful than that-'Guruji'.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan, who is on a two-day India visit on June 13 met Doval and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

They also unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas, including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence.

In a major move, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in May last year to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The iCET is expected to forge closer linkages between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotech, space and semiconductors.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met each other in New Delhi and discussed Indo-Pacific, and cooperation in specific niche technologies in maritime, military and aerospace domains.

According to government officials, the two leaders also spoke on the greater transfer of technology, co-production and building indigenous capacities in line with India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

(With agency inputs)