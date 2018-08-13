NRI husbands in domestic violence cases could lose property on failure to respond to summons

In light of an increase in cases of domestic violence and abandonment against women married to non-resident Indians (NRIs), the government is working on a bill that will allow it to attach properties of NRI husbands who don't respond to court summons, Indian Express reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Women and Child Development, Home Affairs, and Law and Justice, have all reportedly collaborated on this bill.

Under the provisions of the proposed bill, court summons to such NRI husbands will be served on the MEA's portal, officials told the news daily.

The decision came around seven months after a woman from Nashik filed for divorce and a domestic violence case against her NRI husband from Sydney. The husband failed to show up even after multiple court summons, which forced the woman to seek the MEA's help.

The woman alleged that she was forced to perform all domestic chores by her husband. She also said that her husband got her spouse visa cancelled when she returned to India for her sister's wedding a year after her own.

"I was in shock for months. My belongings, weighing about 200 kg, are still in Australia," she was quoted as saying.

In January 2018, she filed for divorce and a case of domestic violence against her husband, who did not appear in the court despite being issued multiple summons.

She then went to the state women's commission, which held four hearings. The woman's in-laws reportedly attended one of the hearings, an official told the paper.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has sought the help of the MEA on multiple occasions to issue lookout notices for NRI husbands.

"We receive a lot of complaints of abandonment. Often NRIs marry girls from here, assure they will send them visas and stop returning calls once they fly back," Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, was quoted as saying.

However, she said that the commission's decision is not binding on anyone and it can't summon anyone.

MEA joint secretary Manoj Mahaptra told the paper that 4,300 such complaints against NRIs have been received in the past. Keeping this in mind, the government now wants to make it mandatory for NRIs to register their marriages with the ministry.

"Court keeps issuing summons and there is no response. There is also no awareness about who to approach," Victoria Gauri Chand, a lawyer who handles such cases, said. She said that the support system, for women seeking legal action against NRI husbands, is poor.

Around a third of all Indian married women have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence by their spouses, according to the findings of the National Family Health Survey-4.