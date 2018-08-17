NRI dies after getting beaten up in Gurugram: Report

A non-resident Indian (NRI) died after being flayed by a security guard and a young person for asking directions in DLF Phase-II, Gurugram, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report suggests that the incident happened on August 16. The police have arrested both the accused and charged them for murder.

The victim, Somou Balaya had returned from the United States to India two months ago with his wife Geeta and teenage son. The evening of the incident, he had gone to a private school, the report adds.

According to the report, Somou asked his driver to return an hour later to pick him up. However before the driver came, Balaya got into an argument with the security guard Pradeep Singh and a local resident Manik Khosla over seeking directions around 4.30 pm.

The altercation turned violent and the two accused thrashed Balaya, following which he passed out on the road.

Responding to an anonymous call, a head constable reached the spot and took Balaya to a hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Balaya's wife was informed about the incident, using information gathered from his wallet, the report adds.

Balaya visited India once every year for a couple of months to be at his house in DLF Phase-I. The post mortem mentions the cause of his death as cardiac arrest. The accused have been arrested and for a one-day remand from local court for interrogation.