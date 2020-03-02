App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:46 PM IST

NRC won't have implications on Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India in December over prevailing situation following passage of the new citizenship bill.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on Monday assured Bangladesh that the updation of the National Register of Citizens will have no implications for its people, asserting that it is a process that is entirely internal to the country.

Bangladesh was also apparently upset following the roll out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam even though India conveyed to it that the issue was an internal matter of the country.

Close

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken up the issue of NRC with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in New York in September.

"Updation of National Register of Citizens is a process that is entirely internal to India," Foreign Secretary Shringla said on Monday.

"India assures Bangladesh that NRC will have no implications for the country and its people," he said at a seminar 'Bangladesh & India: A Promising Future' held in Dhaka.

Shringla, who previously served as India's high commissioner in Dhaka, is in Bangladesh on a visit during which he would meet Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister Momen.

According to the he Citizenship Amendment Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:30 pm

