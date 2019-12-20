App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NRC will not be implemented in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

The CM was asked to comment on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asserted that he will not implement the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Bihar.

The CM was asked to comment on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament, on December 20. In a terse reply to query, he said, "Kahe ka NRC (What NRC)?"

"Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (Will not at all be implemented), Kumar added as he sauntered towards his vehicle waving at the media persons who had gathered at a function in Patna seeking to know his stand on the issue that has triggered nation-wide tensions and protests.

Nitish's comment put rest to the speculations raised by his party's support to the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, it added to the troubles of ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is already facing massive nationwide protests against the citizenship law and NRC.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

