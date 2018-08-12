App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRC will be implemented across country after 2019 polls: BJP leader

BJP national vice-president Om Mathur asserted that the BJP would form the government after the 2019 general election and NRC would be implemented across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national vice-president Om Mathur said that the country would not be allowed to become a 'dharamshala' and that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented throughout the country after the 2019 general election.

The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators. There is not a single city or town which is not suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Mathur told reporters in Jhunjhunu district.

"The country will not be allowed to become a dharamshala and NRC will be implemented across the country after 2019," he said.

The senior BJP leader targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was not loyal to his family as the UPA government in its 10 years of the rule could not muster the courage to implement NRC, the initiative taken by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

NRC is not an initiative of the BJP and has been implemented in Assam on the directives of the Supreme Court, he added.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government after the 2019 general election and NRC would be implemented across the country.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 08:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

