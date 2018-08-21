App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRC: Assam Nagrik Mancha accuses BJP government in Assam 'anti-Bengali'

The complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), touted as a document of Assamese identity, was published last month and excluded the names of over 40 lakh people of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The members of Assam Nagarik Mancha today accused the BJP government in the state of being "anti-Bengali" and demanded that a new NRC be published with the voter list of 2014 being the bench mark.

The complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), touted as a document of Assamese identity, was published last month and excluded the names of over 40 lakh people of the state.

"The BJP government in Assam is anti-Bengali. It wants to remove Bengalis from Assam," Bijay Chakraborty, general secretary of the Mancha, told newsmen here.

"The BJP came to power with the votes of these people and now all of a sudden they have become foreigners. We will never allow BJP to divide India on the basis of communal lines," he said.

Chakraborty said in the name of NRC the BJP is targeting Bengalis who have been living in Assam for the last several decades. "We demand that a new NRC should be published with the voter list of 2014 being the bench mark, he said.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Assam Nagrik Mancha #BJP #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.