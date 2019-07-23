App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRC Assam coordinator dismisses reports of Rohingya migrant's inclusion in draft list

Reports on inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC were published in some dailies on Sunday and Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Assam coordinator of National Register of Citizens, Prateek Hajela, has termed media reports of inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC as 'false' and 'baseless'.

Reports on inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC were published in some dailies on Sunday and Monday.

In a press communique on July 22, Hajela said, "The media reports have referred to one person named Alam Hussain Mazumdar who was arrested in Cachar recently on various charges and has been mentioned as an illegal Rohingya migrant."

Close

"In this connection, it is clarified that this news is absolutely false as the said Alam Hussain Mazumdar was not included in draft NRC on account of being found ineligible in family tree verification and for submitting a forged birth certificate," he said.

related news

This clarification is being issued as irresponsible false reporting has the potential of casting aspersions on the purity of the NRC, Hajela said.

He said the media reports appeared to have been published without verification from the NRC authorities.

Alleging wrongful inclusions and exclusions in the NRC, the Centre and the Assam government had on July 19 sought from the Supreme Court extension of the July 31 deadline for publication of the final draft.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, that they be allowed to undertake verification of 20 percent random samples of citizens due to wrongful inclusions or exclusions in the NRC.

The court fixed the applications of both the governments for deliberation on July 23 on the issue of proposed sample survey.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.