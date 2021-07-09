MARKET NEWS

NRAI's Pawan Singh becomes first Indian jury member for shooting at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 26 jury members will officiate at the Olympics of which six will be from Japan and the rest from other countries.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
(Image: AP)

Pawan Singh, the Joint Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has been selected as the first ever Indian juror for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

A total of 26 jury members will officiate at the Olympics of which six will be from Japan and the rest from other countries, reported Indian Express.

“For any sport to grow, there have to be four pillars, namely athletes, coaches, federation and judges/jury. A lot of efforts have been taken for the upliftment of sports. Currently, three pillars have become very strong at the global level, which are athletes, coaches and federation. Athletes and coaches have got the necessary training, Singh told the daily, adding, "Meanwhile, the federations have established themselves well using their connections. Sadly, not much has been done to strengthen the position of jury/judges in the system. To motivate the judges and jury, there is no recognition or career-path.”

Singh who is the founder-director of the Gun For Glory Shooting Academy in Balewadi, Pune is a former rifle shooter and shooting coach for the Indian team. He began his rifle shooting career in 1995 and won laurels at the state and national championships.

Recently, Singh, who was the competition manager in the World Cup held in Delhi, received the gold medal from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for his services towards the sport.

The combined World Cup was the first international competition for Olympic sport in India since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ISSF gold medal is the third medal that has been bestowed upon Singh. He has earlier received a bronze medal for his outstanding work in organising the Asian Olympic Qualifiers on a short notice, ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

He was also honoured with a silver medal in 2017.

With input from agencies
Tags: #NRAI #Pawan Singh #Tokyo Olympic Games
first published: Jul 9, 2021 05:43 pm

