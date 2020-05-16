App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRAI partners with DotPe to provide digital ordering solutions for member restaurants

Once the lockdown is lifted, the restaurants can use the DotPe' QR based catalogue and e-commerce platform for digital ordering which ensures minimal human touch, NRAI added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday said it has partnered with commerce platform, DotPe, to increase omnichannel sales, providing business-to-business digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway for its member restaurants and cloud kitchens.

Cloud kitchen is a place where food is prepared and delivered at door steps by taking orders via calls and online ordering portals. Unlike other restaurants, they do not cater dine-in and takeaway.

Once the lockdown is lifted, the restaurants can use the DotPe' QR based catalogue and e-commerce platform for digital ordering which ensures minimal human touch, it added.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

"I am extremely happy to announce our partnership with DotPe for this critical solution for the Industry, which will be especially useful in the post-pandemic era. We are committed to take better control of our business and our customer data and become digitally more self-reliant as an Industry," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

"NRAI will be unveiling a few more industry-friendly tech solutions in the coming days which will hopefully change the contours of this trade and benefit lakhs of business owners rather than a handful of digital giants," Katriar said.

On the development, DotPe Founder Shailaz Nag said: "I am confident that our solution will allow the restaurants to completely own the customer experience, create their own digital channel for both online and offline ordering and thereby manage their expenses and customer data better."

By collaborating with DotPe, the restaurants will now be able to stay transparent with the customers by communicating with them directly through WhatsApp for all the online orders, he added.

This is being done, as in the immediate aftermath of #Logout Movement, the association realised the importance to take larger control of the digital world within the sector for the long-term well-being of the fraternity, NRAI said in a statement.

"NRAI was worried about the trend of several key decision-making getting gradually usurped by these new-age digital landlords," it added.

The logout movement was initiated by the restaurants against food services aggregators on issues such as deep discounting, customer data masking and other predatory trade practices.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 16, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #DotPe #India #NRAI

