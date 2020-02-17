NPR update starts on Apr 1: President Kovind, V-P Naidu, PM Modi to be enrolled on first day

President Ram Nath Kovind, the first citizen of India, will be the first person to be enrolled in the National Population Register (NPR) on April 1 when the updation exercise starts across the country, The Times of India has reported.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also likely to get registered on the same day, said the report. The NPR exercise will kick start from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, which resides all the three premiers, it added.

According to the report, the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) has sent a letter seeking a convenient time for NPR enrolment of the top three functionaries of the government.

The enumeration process of the president, vice-president and prime minister is likely to be done in the presence of the home minister, the RGI and census commissioner and the director of census operations, Delhi, said the report quoting an officer.

The enrolment process of the president, V-P, PM, as well as cabinet ministers, will be done with due publicity, the report suggested.

This will be done with the intention to send out a positive and reassuring message to the public at a time when many states have voiced concerns about the NPR, added the report.

NPR is a list of the ‘usual residents’ of the country. The Home Ministry defines a ‘usual citizen’ as one who has been residing in a local area at least for the last six months or intends to stay in that area for the next six months.

The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census of India 2011. This data was updated during 2015 by conducting a door to door survey.