App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPR update starts on Apr 1: President Kovind, V-P Naidu, PM Modi to be enrolled on first day

This will be done with the intention to send out a positive and reassuring message to the public at a time when many states have voiced concerns about the NPR

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind, the first citizen of India, will be the first person to be enrolled in the National Population Register (NPR) on April 1 when the updation exercise starts across the country, The Times of India has reported.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also likely to get registered on the same day, said the report. The NPR exercise will kick start from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, which resides all the three premiers, it added.

According to the report, the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) has sent a letter seeking a convenient time for NPR enrolment of the top three functionaries of the government.

Close

The enumeration process of the president, vice-president and prime minister is likely to be done in the presence of the home minister, the RGI and census commissioner and the director of census operations, Delhi, said the report quoting an officer.

related news

The enrolment process of the president, V-P, PM, as well as cabinet ministers, will be done with due publicity, the report suggested.

This will be done with the intention to send out a positive and reassuring message to the public at a time when many states have voiced concerns about the NPR, added the report.

NPR is a list of the ‘usual residents’ of the country. The Home Ministry defines a ‘usual citizen’ as one who has been residing in a local area at least for the last six months or intends to stay in that area for the next six months.

The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census of India 2011. This data was updated during 2015 by conducting a door to door survey.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.