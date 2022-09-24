English
    Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    NPCIL's Rajasthan plant to procure 60% of goods via GeM in FY23

    Narendra Kumar Pushpakar, director of NPCIL's Rawatbhata plant in Chittorgarh district said that power generation by uranium fuel is increasing constantly and there are several projects on the chart to further increase power generation by uranium fuel.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Public sector nuclear power generator NPCIL's plant in Rajasthan will increase procurement through government's e-marketplace (GeM) up to 60 per cent in FY23. In the financial year 2021-22, the plant procured 40 per cent of its goods and services worth Rs 175 crore through GeM, said Narendra Kumar Pushpakar, director of NPCIL's Rawatbhata plant in Chittorgarh district.

    Pushpakar was speaking at a one-day conclave of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) held on Friday at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Rawatbhata. The event was organised by MSME development and facilitation councils of the Union MSME ministry.

    At least 85 MSEs from the state participated in the event which was coordinated by Contracts & Materials Management Group (C&MM) of the unit in association with the ministry of MSME-DFO, Jaipur, National Small Industries Corporation & SC-ST Hub, Jaipur, World Trade Centre, Jaipur, and Small Scale Industries Association. NPCIL gave a detailed presentation showcasing potential role MSMEs can play in the nuclear industry.

    Pushpakar said that power generation by uranium fuel is increasing constantly and there are several projects on the chart to further increase power generation by uranium fuel. "The country needs a sustainable source of energy as solar energy has its limitation and nuclear power contributes significantly for the same and it will continue to be upgraded and enhanced," he further said.

    The units at Rawatbhata are currently producing 1,100 megawatt power that would be increased to 2,500 megawatt in next 2-3 years, he said. Besides, orders for 10 reactors have been placed in advance while 21 plants are operational generating 6,000 megawatt electricity in the country currently, Pushpkar said, adding that two more units of 700 megawatt each are under construction in advance stage in Rawatbhata. One of them would be commissioned next year and other one hopefully in 2024, he said.

    The event was aimed at encouraging local MSME units in procurement under Atmnirbhar Bharat policy of the government. Participants were explained about GeM portal and various other government schemes related to public procurement and benefits available for small enterprises. The participants also displayed a wide range of products and services.

    "MSMEs have not only been able to bring about sustainable development in economy, they are also bringing income disparity to minimum level and therefore we will be encouraging more of indigenisation. Under Aatmnirbhar Bharat policy, public procurement, aligned in that direction, will take a long way in days to come," said B Sreenivas, general manager, C&MM at NPCIL. All the 358 reserved items are completely procured from MSMEs and 40 per cent of total procurement, in terms of value that was close to Rs 65- 75 crore, was done from MSMEs in last financial year, he said.

    Assistant director, MSME development and facilitation councils, Sanjay Meena; NSIEC, Jaipur branch manager D D Maheshwari; and SSI, Kota president Amit Singhal were among those present on the occasion.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #NPCIL #power #Power generation #Rajasthan
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 01:21 pm
