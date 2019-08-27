App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Now, seek online approval for construction around protected monuments in six states

The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel launched the integrated NOC online application processing system on August 27 for the National Monuments Authority (NMA) in six states, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The process to seek approval for construction in prohibited and regulated areas around Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments will now be easier in six states, where 517 local bodies have made it online.

The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel launched the integrated NOC online application processing system on August 27 for the National Monuments Authority (NMA) in six states, a statement said.

In order to automate the process of granting no objection certificate(NOC) for construction-related work in the prohibited and regulated areas, NMA designed, developed and implemented a web-enabled software application named 'NOC Online Application Processing System' (NOAPS) and launched it in September 2015.

Close

So far, it was limited to only five urban local bodies in Delhi and one civic body in Mumbai. Now, the facility has been expanded to six more states.

related news

"With increase of urbanization, development, growth and increasing population pressure, there is growing pressure on land including the land around centrally protected monuments.

"As this often affects the monument/site adversely it is important that such growth around the centrally protected monuments is properly regulated, balancing the needs of individuals and growth and development on the one hand and the requirements of preservation and protection of these monuments on the other," Patel said.

The six states are Madhya Pradesh (378), Andhra Pradesh (110), Haryana (15), (10), Jharkhand (3) and Telangana (1).

The portal has integration with the 'Smarac' mobile app of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), through which the applicant can traverse his plot and submit geo coordinates of the land, along with uploading images into the NIC portal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Archaeological Survey of India #Current Affairs #India #Prahlad Patel #Real Estate

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.