Now, school books in J&K to have new chapter on Reorganisation Act: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has, for its new session, included a chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 in its curriculum.

According to a report by The Indian Express, social sciences textbook for classes VI to X will have chapters on the Act, which had revoked the special status granted to J&K and split it into two Union Territories.

According to the report, the social sciences textbooks for class VII will also have pictures of J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur.

"We have added an additional chapter on the J&K Reorganisation Act in the textbooks for the new session. This is part of the annual updation of textbooks," Chairperson of the board, Veena Pandita, said, adding that almost 20 titles have been updated this year.

Class X textbooks, the report states, will also include a background to the special status and go on to explain the provisions of the new Act.

"On the basis of a resolution passed in both houses of Parliament, the President issued an order on 6th of August declaring that all the clauses of Article 370 except clause (1) to be inoperative thus effectively ending special rights and privileges upon the J&K permanent residents, to the exclusion of other citizens of India, more specifically with regard to the acquisition of immovable property and appointment to services," the book says.

The book also gives context, explaining the guarantees provided under Article 35A of the Indian Constitution and the provisions given to J&K under Instrument of Accession.

The report states that the Academic Expert Committee of the state board had approved the changes to the textbooks after the President approved the Reorganisation Act.