Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Indian Railways selling drinking water produced from air

Known as 'Meghdoot', this atmospheric water generator has been made under the 'Make in India' programme by Maithri Aquatech. The generator can produce nearly 1,000 litres of water a day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal
Image: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal

An 'atmospheric water generator' is the latest initiative of the Indian Railways. The South Central Railway has installed one such generator kiosk at the Secunderabad railway station.

Known as 'Meghdoot', this atmospheric water generator has been made under the 'Make in India' programme by Maithri Aquatech. The generator can produce nearly 1,000 litres of water a day.

A litre of water along with a bottle costs Rs 8 and Rs 5 per if passengers carry their own bottle. For a 300 ml glass, it costs Rs 3 and Rs 2 without a glass while a 500 ml glass of water will cost Rs 5 with glass.

The system has been installed under the South Central Railway's green initiatives and water conservation measures.

"Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces 'Meghdoot' device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking," Railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Meghdoot harvests water from air, which is sucked by the air filter into the generator. When air carrying moisture passes over condenser surfaces, water collects in the tank, which is then filtered and remineralised for drinking.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Meghdoot #Piyush Goyal

