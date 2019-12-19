Now, Indian Railways selling drinking water produced from air

An 'atmospheric water generator' is the latest initiative of the Indian Railways. The South Central Railway has installed one such generator kiosk at the Secunderabad railway station.

Known as 'Meghdoot', this atmospheric water generator has been made under the 'Make in India' programme by Maithri Aquatech. The generator can produce nearly 1,000 litres of water a day.

A litre of water along with a bottle costs Rs 8 and Rs 5 per if passengers carry their own bottle. For a 300 ml glass, it costs Rs 3 and Rs 2 without a glass while a 500 ml glass of water will cost Rs 5 with glass.

The system has been installed under the South Central Railway's green initiatives and water conservation measures.



Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces 'Meghdoot' device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking

Installed at Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, the हवा का पानी complies with World Health Organisation standards pic.twitter.com/lSWqDkf8WB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 17, 2019

