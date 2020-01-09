Now get information on vacant train berths online, even after chart preparation

Passengers of the Indian Railways now have the option of getting information on vacant, booked or partially booked berths even after the chart for that particular journey has been prepared.

All one has to do is head to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) official website irctc.co.in and click on the Charts/Vacancy Tab.

The link will take the user to another page where journey details would be required to get the required information.

With this, passengers will now be able to book vacant berths online or through the TTE as per business rules.

In addition, the railways are looking at other reforms to get back on track. In consultation with the NITI Aayog, the government's policy think-tank, the railway ministry has picked 100 routes to run 150 private passenger trains and bids for the routes are likely to be invited soon.