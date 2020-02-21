App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, get a free platform ticket Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station for exercising

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 21 shared a video where a man can be seen doing sit-ups in front of the machine installed at the Delhi station.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

In a bid to promote health and fitness, the government has set up a fitness machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. Commuters are eligible for a free platform ticket if they perform an exercise in front of the machine.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 21, shared a video where a man can be seen doing sit-ups in front of the machine installed at the Delhi station. The caption with the video read (translated), “ Get savings along with fitness : A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machine installed here.”

The move comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, which encourages people to do exercise and play sport regularly.

The ‘free ticket for exercise’ initiative was also reportedly taken up in Russia’s Moscow. Commuters were given a free subway ride in exchange for doing 30 squats.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Piyush Goyal #railways

