Now, get a free platform ticket Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station for exercising

In a bid to promote health and fitness, the government has set up a fitness machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. Commuters are eligible for a free platform ticket if they perform an exercise in front of the machine.



फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।

यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 21, shared a video where a man can be seen doing sit-ups in front of the machine installed at the Delhi station. The caption with the video read (translated), “ Get savings along with fitness : A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machine installed here.”

The move comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, which encourages people to do exercise and play sport regularly.

The ‘free ticket for exercise’ initiative was also reportedly taken up in Russia’s Moscow. Commuters were given a free subway ride in exchange for doing 30 squats.