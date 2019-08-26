Now DGCA says no Apple Macbook Pro models on domestic flights

In a tweet on August 26, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked passengers to ensure that they do not carry the aforementioned models in their hand-baggage or their check-in baggage until the batteries of the affected models have either been replaced or certified by the manufacturer.
Laptops mainly sold between September 2015 to February 2017 were among the recalled lot that the company believed could pose a potential safety risk.
The company had issued a notice on its website on June 20, 2019, stating that "Apple announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk. The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.
"The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks. Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge," the company said in the release.Following notice by Apple, several foreign airlines banned certain models of Apple's MacBook Pro on-board due to a potential battery fire risk. Among the first to issue guidelines in this regard were the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and American Federal Aviation Administration, who asked airlines to take the necessary steps for in-flight safety.