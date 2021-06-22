Now, CID nod, details of kin’s political activity mandatory for Govt job in J&K: Report

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir cannot get a government job from now on without a satisfactory CID report on their antecedents, according to reports.

The rule comes into effect after the latest amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997.

Applicants, as per the new rule, need to disclose whether any family member or even a close relative is associated with any political party or organisation. They also need to reveal if they had participated in any political activity or had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The rule comes days after three government officials, including an assistant professor, were dismissed by the UT administration, over alleged anti-state activities.

The appointing authorities will forward attestation forms received from applicants to the CID Headquarters for verification within two months. In cases of adverse reports, the appointments will be cancelled without any notice, according to an order issued by M K Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to the UT administration.

In case the verification process in respect of some candidates requires more time, the CID may seek another one month in respect of such candidates.

The appointing authority, on the receipt of the satisfactory verification report, will “issue the appointment order and the candidates in whose case the report is received at a later stage will on the receipt of a satisfactory verification report be appointed from the date the earlier appointments are made.”

For the already employed residents, a re-verification from the CID will be undertaken. The details of one’s postings and promotions since the date of appointment would need to be furnished besides details of jobs of one’s parents, spouse, etc.

In March, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the UT administration had issued a circular making security clearance from the CID mandatory for drawing salary and allowances of new entrants into government service.