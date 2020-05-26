App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now, book your BPCL cooking gas via WhatsApp

WhatsApp booking can be done on BPCL Smartline number -- 1800224344 -- from the customer's mobile number registered with the company.

The second-largest oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on May 26 announced the launch of cooking gas booking through WhatsApp.

Bharat Petroleum, which was on the sell-off block last fiscal, has over 71 million LPG customers, making it the second-largest player after Indian Oil.

"From today (Tuesday), Bharat Gas (its LPG brand) customers across the country can book their cooking gas on WhatsApp," BPCL said in a statement adding that it has introduced a WhatsApp business channel to facilitate cylinder booking.

WhatsApp booking can be done on BPCL Smartline number -- 1800224344 -- from the customer's mobile number registered with the company.

Launching the application, its Marketing Director Arun Singh said, "The provision to book LPG from WhatsApp will make it even simpler for customers. Since WhatsApp is the one of the most commonly used apps, for the younger and older generation alike, being there on this platform will bring us closer to our customers.”

"After booking through WhatsApp, a customer will get a confirmation message apart from a link to make an online payment for the refill through any channel -- debit or credit cards, UPI, and other payment apps like Amazon," T Peethambaran, the executive director in-charge of LPG, said.

Singh said the company is also palling introducing new features like LPG delivery tracking and taking feedback from customers in the days to come apart from creating safety awareness.

BPCL already allows customer to book LPG through other channels like IVRS, missed call, apps, and website among other digital channels apart from its 6,111-strong large distributors.

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #India #LPG #WhatsApp

