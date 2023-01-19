Now, Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off without taking more than 30 passengers

Representative Image

Thirty-two passengers could not board a Singapore-bound flight from the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here after their booking agent failed to inform them about the change in departure time, officials said on Thursday.

The Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. It, however, flew out of the airport at 4 pm, they said, adding all the passengers were communicated about the change departure time well in advance through email by their booking agents.

"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the informed their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," V K Seth, the Director of the airport, told PTI.

He added that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time.

"If we talk about the change of timing of the flight, a proper procedure was followed as it was with the prior clearance from the Airport Authority of India, besides all authorities concerned," Seth said.