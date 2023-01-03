 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Now Aadhaar holders can update addresses online with consent of head of family

Jan 03, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of family (HOF) and the relationship between them.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed residents to update addresses in Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of family, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of family (HOF) and the relationship between them. The process requires OTP-based authentication by the HOF.

In case proof of relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI-prescribed format, as per the statement.

"The HoF-based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident like children, spouse, parents etc, who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update the address in their Aadhaar. With people moving to cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people," the statement said.

The new option to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.   "Any resident above the age of 18 can be a HOF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his or her relatives through this process," the statement said.

Residents can visit the 'My Aadhaar' portal for updating addresses online.