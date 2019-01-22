App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:12 AM IST

Now, a coffee-table book on PM Modi’s foreign visits

PM Modi’s official visits abroad have been criticised by the Opposition over their frequency and cost

The government will come up with a coffee-table book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi foreign visit and their outcomes, according to a report by The Economic Times.

PM Modi’s official visits abroad have been criticised by the Opposition over their frequency and cost.

According to the report, around 1,500 copies of the book would be published and distributed among politicians, foreign diplomats and sent to Indian missions overseas. The book will also list the outcome of the meetings with incoming heads of states.

“This publication will focus on India’s multi-pronged diplomatic outreach since May 2014 and the transformative impact and the concrete outcomes flowing out of the visits which have enabled India to shape the global agenda,” the report suggests, citing the government’s proposal.

The government plans to display all of PM Modi’s foreign visits and list specific outcomes in pointers. These would include key deals and progress made in bilateral relations.

PM Modi visited over 55 countries in 48 foreign trips since taking over as the prime minister in May 2014. He made multiple visits to some countries.

The government, in December 2018, informed Parliament that an expenditure of over Rs 2,021 crore was incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during PM Modi's visits to foreign countries since June 2014.

According to the data provided by the government, an expenditure of over Rs 1,346 crore was incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Manmohan Singh's foreign visits from 2009-10 till 2013-14 during UPA 2.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:12 am

