November deadline to end call drops in Delhi Metro

The problems associated are network loss at underground stations, and exists mainly in certain section sections of the Blue, Yellow and Airport Express lines.
Moneycontrol News
Travellers of Delhi Metro have been subjected to poor telecom signal, with calls dropping very frequently. However, as a relief, November onwards, signal boosters will be functional at all metro stations.
As reported by The Times of India, work has been operational section wise with some stretches on the Pink and Magenta lines already having improved signal strength. The network on the Bhikaji Cama-Lajpat Nagar segment and Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West line, has improved subsequently.
The other stretches which have been improved are Majlis Park to Sir Vishveshwaraiah Moti Bagh station and from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir. “Contractors have been mobilised to set up mobile signal booster equipment and work is in progress,” said a DMRC spokesperson.