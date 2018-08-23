November deadline to end call drops in Delhi Metro

Moneycontrol News

Travellers of Delhi Metro have been subjected to poor telecom signal, with calls dropping very frequently. However, as a relief, November onwards, signal boosters will be functional at all metro stations.

As reported by The Times of India, work has been operational section wise with some stretches on the Pink and Magenta lines already having improved signal strength. The network on the Bhikaji Cama-Lajpat Nagar segment and Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West line, has improved subsequently.

The other stretches which have been improved are Majlis Park to Sir Vishveshwaraiah Moti Bagh station and from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir. “Contractors have been mobilised to set up mobile signal booster equipment and work is in progress,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

The problems associated are network loss at underground stations, and exists mainly in certain section sections of the Blue, Yellow and Airport Express lines. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India was invited to carry out a survey at these places. Based on the survey report, some weak spots have been identified. Instructions have been given to boost the signal at these places. ITO and some other stations, would get a system upgradation with boosters at critical points and this process is being carried out on a larger scale now.