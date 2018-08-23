App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

November deadline to end call drops in Delhi Metro

The problems associated are network loss at underground stations, and exists mainly in certain section sections of the Blue, Yellow and Airport Express lines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Travellers of Delhi Metro have been subjected to poor telecom signal, with calls dropping very frequently. However, as a relief, November onwards, signal boosters will be functional at all metro stations.

As reported by The Times of India, work has been operational section wise with some stretches on the Pink and Magenta lines already having improved signal strength. The network on the Bhikaji Cama-Lajpat Nagar segment and Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West line, has improved subsequently.

The other stretches which have been improved are Majlis Park to Sir Vishveshwaraiah Moti Bagh station and from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir. “Contractors have been mobilised to set up mobile signal booster equipment and work is in progress,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

related news

The problems associated are network loss at underground stations, and exists mainly in certain section sections of the Blue, Yellow and Airport Express lines. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India was invited to carry out a survey at these places. Based on the survey report, some weak spots have been identified. Instructions have been given to boost the signal at these places. ITO and some other stations, would get a system upgradation with boosters at critical points and this process is being carried out on a larger scale now.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:18 pm

tags #Delhi Metro #India #TRAI #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.