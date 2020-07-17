Notice served to Club Factory for placing payments of sellers 'on hold'

Chinese e-commerce platform Club Factory, which was among the 59 apps banned in India, has allegedly stopped payments to sellers on its platforms. The move comes after the apparel e-tailer suspended operations in India. It has now put 'on hold' payments to sellers until the ban is reversed by the government.

"We further wish to inform you that the government notification banning the access to CF (Club Factory) app and website in India constitutes a force majeure event," the company said in an email to sellers.

Subsequently, sellers' body All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which represents over 2,000 online sellers, has filed a legal notice against Club Factory, calling the force majeure clause invoked by the latter illegal.

"Marketplaces are bound by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) directives to keep money collected on sellers’ behalf in an escrow account. No force majeure can be applied to an escrow account. In case of non-compliance, we shall be forced to go to court against this misconduct," an AIOVA spokesperson said.

The legal notice was sent to Club Factory’s India registered company FutureTimes Technology India Pvt on July 16. AIOVA said Club Factory has violated terms of the Payment and Settlements Systems Act, 2007.

The association asked the Chinese e-tailer to settle pending dues to sellers within 48 hours and has threatened legal action for non-compliance.

AIOVA said it received several complaints from sellers complaining of non-payment of the total dues owed by Club Factory.

In addition to Club Factory, some other e-commerce platforms such as Shein and Romwe have also been banned in India. The apps were banned last month following a border clash between soldiers from the two countries, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. India said the apps pose a threat to its 'sovereignty and integrity'.