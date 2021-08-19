'Nothing on record' to show Shashi Tharoor abetted wife's suicide, says Delhi court's discharge order

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File image)

A Delhi court which cleared Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of all charges in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case said on August 19 there was "nothing on record" to suggest that the accused instigated the deceased to commit suicide.

The discharge order, which was issued a day after Tharoor was cleared of the charges levelled against him, said there is no case made out against the accused under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relates to abetment to suicide.

"There is nothing on record to show that the accused did some act in order to irritate or annoy the deceased until she reacted or strongly persuaded or advised the deceased to do some act with the intention to provoke, incite, urge or encourage the latter to commit suicide," Bar and Bench quoted the order as stating.

"There is no material whatsoever against the accused much less any positive act to instigate or aid the deceased in committing the suicide, even if it is assumed that the death was a suicide. As such, it is not shown, even prima facie that the offence under Section 306 IPC is made out against the accused," it further added.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor, on August 18, issued a statement after he was cleared of all charges by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel during a virtual hearing. "This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda," he said.

"I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated," the former Union minister added.

