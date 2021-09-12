MARKET NEWS

Noted Kashmiri writer Aziz Hajini passes away at 64

Noted writer and former secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Aziz Hajini, 64, passed away late on September 11 after a brief illness, family sources said on September 12.

PTI
September 12, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Dr Aziz Hajini (Image: Twitter)

Noted writer and former secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Aziz Hajini, 64, passed away late on September 11 after a brief illness, family sources said on September 12.

The writer who hailed from the Hajin Sonawari area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district was laid to rest on Sunday morning

Hajini held several positions in academic and literary circles, including as secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and authored several books. Several organisations, political parties, and leaders have expressed condolences over Hajini's demise.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote on Twitter: "Dr Aziz Hajini's demise has left a big void in the literary circles of J&K. Hajini Sb, a noted writer and former Secretary Cultural Academy was also the author of numerous acclaimed books. His absence in Art & culture circuit will be deeply felt. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

"May Allah (SWT) bestow the departed soul place in Jannah and perseverance to the bereaved family for this irreparable loss," the People's Conference said.
PTI
Tags: #Aziz Hajini #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Sep 12, 2021 02:47 pm

