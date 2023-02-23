 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not sufficient emphasis on jobs in FY24 budget, says former RBI governor Subbarao

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Former RBI governor D Subbarao on Thursday said there was not ’sufficient emphasis’ on jobs in the Budget for 2023-24 and it failed to grapple with the unemployment problem head on, except to believe that growth itself will generate jobs.

Subbarao noted that the unemployment problem was quite bad even before the Covid and it has become alarming as a result of the pandemic. ”I was disappointed that there was not sufficient emphasis on jobs (in the Budget for 2023-24) …mere growth will not do; we need job intensive growth,” he told PTI in an interview.

The former RBI governor was asked what was his biggest disappointment with the Budget. According to Subbarao, roughly a million people join the labour force every month and India is not able to create even half as many jobs.

”As a result, the unemployment problem is not just growing but is becoming a crisis,” he pointed out. While noting that there is no single or simple solution to problem as big and complex as unemployment, Subbarao said, ”but I was disappointed that the budget failed to grapple with the problem head on except to believe that growth itself will generate jobs.”