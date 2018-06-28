App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not safe for consumption? Kerala merchants' association stops fish import from Andhra Pradesh

So far, food safety authorities have seized 21,600 kg of fish with a hazardous substance in this month from three major checkpoints

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All Kerala Fish Merchants and Commission Agents Association has decided to stop import of any marine produce from Andhra Pradesh. The reason being cited is the seizure of formalin-laced fish from the state by food safety authorities.
So far, the authorities have seized 21,600 kg of fish with a hazardous substance in this month from three major checkpoints.

As per a report by Times of India, the fall in fish supply and rise in prices have affected both consumers and vendors due to the 47-day ban on fishing on Wednesday midnight. As per scientific studies, the major cause for the contaminated waters is global warming.

Association state president K P M K Kunhi held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, saying, “We will inform sellers in Andhra Pradesh that we will not buy fish from them unless we are convinced that harmful preservatives like formalin are not used. It will continue till they guarantee that the fish from their state is not chemically-contaminated.”

He added, “Reports that large amounts of formalin-laced fish are being sold in the markets are not correct. The food safety authorities had inspected 163 truckloads of fish at Walayar and only one load of prawns from Andhra Pradesh was found to contain formalin. It is an isolated incident and people should not be under the impression that all fish available in the market is contaminated.”
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:01 am

#Andhra Pradesh #Currenct Affairs #India #Kerala #Trending News

