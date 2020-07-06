App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not right to sack workers when business activities resuming: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched the state government's MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right.

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched the state government's MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.

The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed resumption of business activities.

"Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them," he said.

"The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right, Thackeray said.

He said this issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is trying to resolve difficulties that they are facing.

The MahaJobs portal is the need of the hour, he said, adding that the system works in a transparent manner.

Thackeray asked the authorities to take a regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of how many of the applicants actually get jobs using the online platform, which will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

The portal's launch was attended by state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare via video conferencing.

Desai said 17 sectors for which job seekers can apply through the portal include engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical.

Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #India #jobs #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

