Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Not possible for KCR to give 12% reservation for Muslims'

The Telangana Legislature last year passed a bill, enabling 12 percent reservation for Muslim minorities and sent it to the Centre for assent.

Image: Pixabay.
Former Congress MP Mohammed Azharuddin, the party's working president in Telangana, on November 30 said that Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao can never get 12 percent reservation for Muslims as it was not legally possible.

"KCR (as Rao is popularly known) should give an answer on 12 per cent reservation for Muslims. People will ask (on the reservation promise). He should answer. He can never get 12 percent. If you (KCR) cannot achieve, then why did you promise it? When you promise something, then you will have work for it," he said addressing a press conference.

The Telangana Legislature last year passed a bill, enabling 12 percent reservation for Muslim minorities and sent it to the Centre for assent. In his election speeches, Rao has been levelling charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservations for Muslims.

Replying to a query, Azharuddin said that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party says so. He thanked the Congress high command for his appointment as working president of the party in Telangana.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 10:40 am

