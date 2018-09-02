App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not newborns but medical waste in plastic bags: Kolkata officials clarify after shock and scare

Initially, police officials said they were verifying whether the bags recovered from the Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 14 plastic bags recovered from a vacant piece of land in the southern part of the city contained only medical waste and not bodies of newborns or foetuses as stated earlier, police said Sunday.

Initially, police officials said they were verifying whether the bags recovered from the Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.

Later at a press conference, DC South West Division Nilanjan Biswas said it appeared the bags contained foetuses.

Following what seemed a shocking revelation, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot.

Within an hour of his earlier comment, Biswas took a U-turn saying after examination at a hospital it was found that the bags contained medical waste and there was "no sign of any human foetus".

The plastic bags actually contained medical waste, it was found later, another official said.

The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch, the official said.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #India #Kolkata

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.