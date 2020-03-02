Not linked your PAN and Aadhaar cards yet? You may be fined Rs 10,000

Those who do not link their Aadhaar and PAN cards by March 31, the deadline fixed by the Income Tax Department, may have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Not just that, their PAN cards will become inoperative too. The levy is a consequence of using an inoperative PAN card, The Economic Times reported.

This fine will be slapped under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, whereby any person found using a PAN card that is invalid or inoperative can be fined up to Rs 10,000. Further, if a person fails to comply with provisions of Section 139A, the assessing officer "may direct such a person to pay, by way of penalty, a sum of Rs 10,000.”

The I-T Department recently issued a fresh notification with regards to the same. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on February 13 announced that all PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhaar cards by March 31 will turn inoperative.

The PAN cards will become operative again after the defaulting individual gets them linked to their Aadhaar cards.