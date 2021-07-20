Not just Uttar Pradesh, these states also have two-child policy for getting government jobs

Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has drafted a bill on population control by promoting a two-child policy. While the buzz around the move – criticism and applauds alike -- has not subsided yet, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are already looking at introducing similar laws.

The arguments in favour of implementing a two-child policy for government jobs highlight the aim of the National Population Policy to reduce or stabilise India’s population by 2045.

Madhya Pradesh, which had in 2005 revoked its two-child policy, is seeing the chorus for population control grow once again. States like Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have also revoked similar existing policies in the past.

However, there remain a large number of states in India where government jobs and electoral positions are denied to persons having more than two children.

For instance, in Rajasthan, people with more than two kids are not allowed to take up government jobs. Also, as per the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, persons with more than two children, get disqualified from contesting elections as a member of the panchayat. Exceptions are however made for parents of disabled children.

Gujarat too disqualifies people with more than two children from contesting local body elections, as does Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, people with more than two children are disqualified from contesting local body elections, and as per the Maharashtra civil services rules, they are also barred from holding a post in the state government. Additionally, women with more than two kids are denied the benefits of the public distribution system.

Odisha too prohibits people with more than two children from holding posts in urban local bodies and panchayats.