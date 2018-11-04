App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not invited for Signature bridge inaugural, Delhi BJP chief stages protest

Tiwari and his supporters reached the venue of the inaugural function. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy were not present when the protest took place

PTI
High drama prevailed Sunday at the Signature Bridge with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and scores of supporters staging a protest for allegedly not being invited to inaugural event of the newly-built city landmark.

Tiwari and his supporters reached the venue of the inaugural function. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy were not present when the protest took place.

Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the chief minister, who is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on Sunday.

"I will be present at Signature bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. After all I am MP of the area. It took 15 years and Rs 1500 crore to build the bridge, its shameful," Tiwari had tweeted.

Tiwari is MP from North East Delhi and the bridge comes in his constituency.

Replying to Tiwari's tweet, Sisodia had said that entire Delhi including he (Tiwari) were invited to the inauguration function and expected him to maintain dignity of the event.

The bridge will be thrown open for public on Monday.
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Delhi #India #Politics

