App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not in hurry to join politics: Robert Vadra

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had Sunday put a Facebook post announcing that he might play 'a larger role in serving the people' after the ongoing cases against him were over, sparking speculation over his joining active politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A day after hinting at "a larger role in serving the people", Robert Vadra on Monday said he was not in a hurry to take the political plunge. His comments came on a day when posters were put up in his hometown Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, welcoming him to contest elections.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had Sunday put a Facebook post announcing that he might play "a larger role in serving the people" after the ongoing cases against him were over, sparking speculation over his joining active politics.

"I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations...I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change," he said when asked about his joining active politics.

Vadra is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases related to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

related news

In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote about years and months he had spent campaigning and working in different parts of the country, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that it gave him a feeling to do more for the people.

"All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people," Vadra, who is Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, said.

The comments have come weeks after Priyanka jointed active politics and was appointed as the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Robert Vadra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.