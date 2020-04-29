App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not feasible to run buses carrying only 20 passengers at a time: Pvt bus operators

Associations of bus operators said that either the government should pay subsidy for running the buses or it may requisition the vehicles for running these in different routes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Operators of private buses expressed their helplessness in providing services in COVID- 19-free green zones in the state as announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, claiming that carrying only 20 passengers at a time would not be feasible to run the vehicles.

Associations of bus operators said that either the government should pay subsidy for running the buses or it may requisition the vehicles for running these in different routes.

The chief minister announced that intra-district private bus services would commence in green zones of the state and each of the vehicles would carry only 20 passengers at a time for maintaining social distancing norms.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity (coordination committee) general secretary Rahul Chatterjee said that plying a 50 or 60-seater bus with only 20 persons would lead to huge financial loss to owners, who are already facing a grim situation owing to the lockdown.

"It will not be possible to cover the cost of fuel even if a bus has to be plied with only one-third of its seating capacity, leave alone staff salary," Chatterjee said.

He said that either the Transport department has to revise the fares accordingly or requisition the buses and run those on their own, making a daily payment to the owners as is done during general elections.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said that it would not be feasible to run the buses with only a few passengers and that too in intra-district routes only.

He said that most of the routes outside the major cities are inter-district and claimed that there will not be even 20 passengers for a bus if these are plied in very short routes in the rural or mofussil areas.

"The government should calculate the cost of running a bus per kilometre and then come to a decision on it," he said, adding that it has to pay subsidy to the owners if it plans to run bus services with only 20 passengers. He said that the government should discuss these issues with the owners and take a pragmatic decision.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity #Business #coronavirus #India #Mamata Banerjee #Rahul Chatterjee #west bengal

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.