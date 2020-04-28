Not feasible to conduct board exams of classes 10, 12: Manish Sisodia tells HRD minister

He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.
It is not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on April 28.
He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.
"Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia said.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365