App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not expecting significant growth for insurance industry this year due to coronavirus impact: Bajaj Allianz

"I think this is an year of survival, not everybody is likely to invest (in policies) when the GDP (gross domestic product) is not likely to do good. This year will not be an year of significant growth," Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, told PTI in an interview.

PTI

Bajaj Allianz Life is not expecting significant growth for insurance industry this year due to coronavirus impact on the economy, a top company official has said. However, the insurer said, customers will like to buy policies online.

"I think this is an year of survival, not everybody is likely to invest (in policies) when the GDP (gross domestic product) is not likely to do good. This year will not be an year of significant growth," Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, told PTI in an interview.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Chugh said the customer behaviour will change a lot, which will push insurance companies to adopt to digital and virtual means of product selling going forward.

related news

"I think corporates will take their own call...to take it as a new normal. A new normal means a lot of virtualisation and digitisation. My bet is that it is likely...until a vaccine is out but still it is an year away," Chugh said.

Now, customers are going to like too much of face-to-face dealings so quickly, he said.

And the trend is likely to remain so for at least year and a half.

"Virtualisation will be very critical, customers are already doing a lot of things on a virtual basis. And they will prefer those brands and distributors who are willing to work virtually and be able to provide solutions virtually. So that being the end point, we are basically therefore re-learning, re-training ourselves as we go forward," Chugh said.

Recognising that customers have their own concerns, he said the company is equally taking care of its own employees during this lockdown.

Bajaj Allianz Life has been supporting them in their work from home schedule and motivating them through various webinars, social media engagements to keep them motivated through yoga sessions and meditations.

On the customers trend, he said the demand is more towards buying term policies.

"What they are purchasing is more of term policies and more of guarantee based insurance products," he added.

On the policy premium front, Chugh said the premium will not go up this year.

"Premium for policy will actually come down. Overall on the premium for the life sector, I don't think it will grow at all," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Bajaj Allianz Life #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #insurance #Tarun Chugh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Even if middle seats are kept vacant, necessary social distancing norms will not be met: Hardeep Singh Puri

Even if middle seats are kept vacant, necessary social distancing norms will not be met: Hardeep Singh Puri

Corporate revenues drop over 25% during lockdown; normalcy may take over 1 year to return: Survey

Corporate revenues drop over 25% during lockdown; normalcy may take over 1 year to return: Survey

Cabinet approves parts of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Cabinet approves parts of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.